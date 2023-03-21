Zakir Naik Invited To Deliver Lectures In Oman On Ramadan, Likely To Be Detained: Sources

The fugitive radical Islamist preacher Zakir Naik is all set to deliver two lectures in Oman on the official invitation of the government of Oman, as per reports. According to sources, Naik is likely to make a speech at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre on Thursday, which also marks the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

The event is said to be government-sponsored, and is being organised by the Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs of Oman and the government has officially confirmed the event.

Zaik was earlier invited by Qatar in November 2022

The first lecture of Zakir Naik will be on the topic titled 'The Holy Quran is a Global Necessity', which will take place on March 23 'Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre', and the second lecture will be on “Prophet Muhammad, A Mercy to Humankind”, which is scheduled on March 25, at Sultan Qaboos University.

Naik, who faces charges of radicalising terror in India and money laundering was also earlier invited to Qatar to give religious sermons at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in the month of November. He is a running fugitive in India and is said to be living in exile in Malaysia since 2017.

According to sources, India is keeping an eye on the event. It is also being said that the Indian intelligence agencies are in touch with the Oman government authorities to detain Zakir Naik, during his visit to the country. An internal source claimed that the Ministry of External Affairs has taken up the matter with the Consulate General of Oman in India. The Indian Consulate in Oman has also raised the matter with the government of Oman, sources claimed.

The 57-year-old religious preacher is accused of radicalising terror in India. He is the founder and president of the Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) and the Peace TV Network. India outlawed Naik's IRF in 2016, on the charges of encouraging and assisting the group's followers in promoting feelings of enmity, hatred and ill-will between the different religious communities.

Further, in 2016, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, Naik was charged with money laundering. Since that time, he hasn't returned to India and became a fugitive. The Indian authorities even tried to get Interpol Red Corner Notice issued against him but failed to do so, due to not so sufficient evidence.

In the 1990s, his act to call people to embrace Islam through his organisation and Peace TV shot his fame across the world.