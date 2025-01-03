Missing Pen Drive, No CCTV: Mystery Deepens in OpenAI Whistleblower Suchir Balaji's Death Case

San Francisco: Suchir Balaji, 26-year-old former OpenAI employee was found dead in his San Francisco apartment on December 14; while initially his death was termed as a suicide, his family and some investigative journalists believe it to be a murder. While an autopsy report is yet to be shared by the police, investigations reveal a missing pen drive and no CCTV cameras from the apartment where Suchir Balaji's body was found.

As per latest investigations, the OpenAI whistleblower's pen drive was missing from his apartment and there were no CCTV cameras there as well. Reports suggest that Suchir Balaji's house was ransacked, his pen drive is missing and his cupboards and drawers were also searched.

San Francisco police has launched an investigation in the Suchir Balaji Death Case as his parents demand an FBI investigation; with new revelations, what seemed like a suicide case, is coming out as a horrific case of murder.

In a conversation with a leading media house, investigative journalist George Webb, who visited the OpenAI whistleblower's apartment in San Francisco with the latter's parents, said that it was a murder which was committed by one person.

Autopsy and Forensic Report Awaited, Cops Say Suchir Balaji Shot Himself Dead

While an official autopsy report is yet to be released by the police and a forensic report of the fingerprints on the gun found at the California apartment is also awaited, cops believe that Suchir Balaji had shot himself and died by suicide on December 14, 2024. Receipt of a gun license application by Suchir Balaji was also found on a table at his apartment; his parents denied having any information about his son owning a gun.

