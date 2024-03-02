English
Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 15:23 IST

After Transnistria, Another Moldovan Region Requests Russian 'Protection'

Gagauzia Governor Eugenia Gutul accused Moldova's pro-European Union leadership of "oppressing" pro-Kremlin residents.

President Vladimir Putin
Russia's President Vladimir Putin. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Amid escalating tensions in Moldova, the governor of the pro-Russia Gagauzia region has reportedly appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin for "protection," following a similar request from the breakaway state of Transnistria.

Gagauzia Governor Eugenia Gutul accused Moldova's pro-European Union leadership of "oppressing" pro-Kremlin residents during a meeting with Russia's Senate speaker in Moscow, according to Reuters.

Here is what you need to know

During the meeting, Gutul emphasized the need for continued support from the Russian Federation and proposed the establishment of direct airline flights between Gagauzia and Russia.

In response, Russian Senate Speaker Valentina Matviyenko praised Gutul for her commitment to economic development and highlighted the existing ties between Russia and Gagauzia. Matviyenko affirmed Russia's willingness to strengthen and expand these ties, emphasizing that no one could prohibit such cooperation.

Bad news for Moldova?

The request from Gagauzia, as mentioned earlier, comes in the wake of a similar appeal from Transnistria, raising concerns about Russia's potential intervention in Moldova.

The situation underscores the complex geopolitical dynamics at play in Eastern Europe and the delicate balance of power between pro-Russia and pro-EU factions within Moldova.

As tensions continue to simmer, the international community will be closely watching developments in Moldova, hoping to prevent further escalation and maintain stability in the region.

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 15:23 IST

