Updated March 11th, 2024 at 08:24 IST

Mom Reads Her Daughter's Sweet Note About Her Favourite Person— This Will Melt Your Heart

A mother shares her daughter's essay on herself as her favourite person, sparking admiration and praise for the confident child.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
"I Like Myself!" Daughter's Essay Goes Viral on X
"I Like Myself!" Daughter's Essay Goes Viral on X | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
A woman has posted an essay written by her daughter on the topic of her favourite person. She posted the picture on social media platform X and said it turned out better than she imagined. People in the comment section also loved the thing written on the paper. 

The caption of this shared post on X reads, “The prompt was to write about your favourite person. And my daughter picked herself. (I was secretly hoping she would pick me and was prepared to be jealous of anyone else she picked, but this is better than I imagined).”

The little girl wrote in the essay, “I like myself because I was a very good anchor in sports day. I like myself because I am independent. I like to shout a lot. I like to draw. I am very impatient. I cannot wait on the bus. I want to reach school in a second. I ooh and aahh at dinosaurs history because it is most interesting.”
 

Here’s the essay:

After sharing, the post has garnered over 87,000 views, and people in the comment section also replied and shared their thoughts. 

One user wrote, “To quote her, it is most interesting. What a confident child!”

Another one wrote, “i LOVE her!!! This is so aliiiiiiiiiveeeeeee and heartful.”

“More power to you as a mother for having raised such a confident young girl!,”a third one said. 

“Ooh and aah at dinosaur history is the cutest sentence to exist,” said a fourth one.

Published March 11th, 2024 at 08:24 IST

