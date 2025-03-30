Monarchy Movement In Chains: Nepal Govt House Arrests Pro-Monarchy Leader Nawaraj Subedi

Kathmandu: The Nepal government placed Nawaraj Subedi, the chief coordinator of a pro-royalist movement, under house arrest on Saturday, amid a crackdown on monarchy supporters. This came as authorities intensified their efforts against pro-monarchy and pro-Hindu groups following violent protests in Kathmandu.

Nepal Cracks Down on Pro-King Protests; 51 Monarchist Leaders Arrested

Nepalese authorities have arrested 51 individuals, including Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) senior vice-chairman Rabindra Mishra, General Secretary Dhawal Sumsher Rana, and prominent pro-monarchy activists such as Swagat Nepal, Shepherd Limbu, and Santosh Tamang. The arrests were made in connection with violent clashes that erupted during Friday’s pro-monarchy demonstrations, as reported by The Kathmandu Post. The curfew imposed in parts of Kathmandu following the unrest has since been lifted.

House Arrest and Search for Key Royalist Leader

Nawaraj Subedi, chief coordinator of a pro-royalist movement, has been placed under house arrest, while security agencies are searching for Durga Prasai, the movement’s 'chief commander.'

"His mobile phone is switched off, and we are trying to trace him," a senior government official told The Kathmandu Post.

Government Vows to Curb Further Demonstrations

The Nepalese government has vowed to take all necessary measures to curb further demonstrations and protests by pro-monarchy and pro-Hindu groups, a minister told the publication.

During a cabinet meeting on Friday, officials condemned the violent incidents and reviewed the deteriorating security situation in Kathmandu, particularly near Tinkune and Koteshwar.

"We had intelligence indicating that royalists planned to disrupt law and order on Friday," a senior security official said, as quoted by The Kathmandu Post.

Public Support for Royalists Declining

According to a government source, public support for the royalist movement has declined in the wake of the vandalism and casualties, and officials anticipate growing divisions within pro-monarchy and pro-Hindu factions.

Demands for Monarchy and a Hindu State

The protests in Kathmandu called for the restoration of the monarchy and the reinstatement of Nepal as a "Hindu state." On March 9, demonstrators had gathered to welcome former King Gyanendra upon his return from Pokhara.

Several pro-monarchy and pro-Hindu organizations, including the RPP, have aligned under the leadership of Subedi, who previously served as chairman of the Rastriya Panchayat during Nepal’s partyless Panchayat system in the 1980s.

RPP Condemns Arrests as Arbitrary

However, the RPP has denounced the arrests as unjustified and demanded the immediate release of all detainees.

"The arrests are arbitrary, and we demand their immediate release," said Uddhav Raj Bhetuwal, head of the RPP's Information and Communication Department.

Violence and Damage During Protests

According to Nepal’s Home Ministry, Friday’s protests resulted in extensive damage, with royalist demonstrators torching 13 buildings, houses, restaurants, and public places. Nine government vehicles and six private vehicles were also vandalized. Additionally, two people, including a journalist, lost their lives in the violence.

Conflicting Claims on Violence