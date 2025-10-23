Montana Helicopter Crash Claims Lives Of Four Family Members Of Illinois GOP Governor Candidate Darren Bailey

Montana: A deadly helicopter crash in Montana has claimed the lives of four family members of Darren Bailey, a Republican candidate for governor in Illinois. The incident occurred on Wednesday, leaving Darren Bailey and his wife Cindy, heartbroken, as they mourn the loss of their son, daughter-in-law, and two grandchildren.

Bailey lost the 2022 gubernatorial election in Illinois and is seeking his party's nomination again in next year's race.

According to the campaign statement, the victims included Bailey's son and daughter-in-law, as well as two of his grandchildren.

In a statement, Bailey's campaign expressed the family's devastation, saying, "Darren and Cindy are heartbroken by this unimaginable loss. They are finding comfort in their faith, their family, and the prayers of so many who love and care for them." The statement also thanked people for their support and prayers during this difficult time.

