Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 23:43 IST

Moscow Attack: Terrorists' Connection to 'Mysterious Preacher' and 'Abdullo Taxi' Revealed

As Russian authorities go deeper into the motives and identities of the terrorists, shocking details about 'Mysterious Preacher' and 'Abdullo Taxi' have come up

Reported by: Digital Desk
Terrorist Attack At Crocus City Hall, Moscow, Russia
Terrorist Attack At Crocus City Hall, Moscow, Russia | Image:AP
  • 3 min read
Moscow: The terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall in Moscow on March 22 has left Russia in a state of disbelief and fear. As Russian authorities go deeper into the motives and identities of the three suspected terrorists, shocking details about their connections to ‘Mysterious Preacher’ and ‘Abdullo Taxi’ have emerged. 

Here's what we know so far about the Moscow terror attack suspects

According to reports in Sputnik, the terrorists exhibited a curious linguistic behaviour, speaking Russian poorly, with one of the terrorists communicating in Tajik through an interpreter. This linguistic twist has adds another layer to the identities and motives of the terrorists. 

Furthermore, the connection to a shadowy figure known only as ‘The Preacher’ raises questions about ideological influences and radicalisation.

Terror for Hire

The Moscow terrorist attack appears to have been done "for money". A mysterious individual, referred to as “an assistant to the preacher,” claimed to have been promised a substantial sum, initially estimated between half a million and a million rubles. 

The pursuit of financial gain in perpetrating such a heinous act reveals the disturbing intersection of greed and extremism.

The Mysterious Preacher

While the identity of the so-called ‘Preacher’ remains unknown, one of the terrorists confessed to listening to his "lessons" and “sermons”. The terrorist was influenced by this figure, which shows the power of radical ideologies in recruiting and indoctrinating vulnerable individuals.

International Connections

References to Turkiye (Turkey) have surfaced, indicating a potential international dimension to the Moscow terror plot. One of the terrorists had reportedly returned from Turkey recently, raising suspicions about possible interactions with the ‘Preacher’ or his associates during this period. 

The global reach of extremist networks poses a formidable challenge to counter-terrorism efforts.

Coordination, Planning and Logistics

Remarkably, the ‘The Preacher’s Assistant' provided the coordinates for the attack location, while the organisers supplied the weapons, including Kalashnikov assault rifles. This level of coordination highlights the meticulous planning and support infrastructure behind the operation, pointing towards a well-organised terrorist network. 

Despite living together in a hostel in the north of Moscow, the terrorists had limited acquaintance with each other. They had only met days before the attack, raising question mark on anonymous nature of their collaboration. 

From Taxi to Terrorism

The vehicle used during the attack at the concert hall in was procured through multiple channels, with intentions of operating as a taxi service. However, this taxi was eventually used as a tool for perpetrating violence.

The journey from aspiring taxi drivers to ruthless terrorists reveals the brutal realities of radicalisation and criminal exploitation.

As investigations into the Crocus City Hall attack terrorists continue, the intricate web of connections to ‘The Preacher’s Assistant’ and ‘Abdullo Taxi’ throws light on the multifaceted nature of modern-day terrorism.

