Published 18:55 IST, July 16th 2024

Move to Ban Imran Khan's Party Finds Little Support Among Ruling PML-N's Allies

The Pakistan government’s controversial move to ban jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party has attracted flack from across the political spectrum with the stakeholders calling the move undemocratic, which could have far-reaching ramifications if executed.