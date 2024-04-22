Advertisement

New Delhi: In a major boost to Mohamed Muizzu, his party secured a landslide victory in the Maldives Parliamentary elections held on Sunday, with voters backing his pro-China stance and ‘India out’ policy.

Muizzu’s People's National Congress (PNC) secured two-third majority (93 per cent vote). The PNC claimed 66 out of the 86 seats for which results were declared. Muizzu’s party had contested 90 out of the 93 seats in Maldivian parliament Majlis.

This victory comes amid worsening relations between India and Maldives ever since Muizzu assumed power in November last year, maintaining his anti-India stand. Muizzu aims to deepen the China-Maldives relations.

Before this election, the ruling PNC was part of a coalition government as it was in the minority in the 93-member House. The Majlis exercises supervisory powers over the Maldivian executive and can hold up presidential decisions.

In Muizzu’s last term, PNC’s seat tally in the House didn’t give him political muscle to push through policies despite him being the President but this election results will turn the tables for him.

Maldives-India Strained Ties

The recent incidents in regard to its relations with India projected Mohamed Muizzu as anti-India with the Opposition publicly flagging and criticizing his anti-India stance.

This election result can be seen as a setback for India due to Muizzu’s tilt towards China and his ‘India out’ policy. This election was seen as a litmus test for ‘pro-China’ President Mohamed Muizzu's anti-India policies.

Since he assumed the charge of the country's top post, Muizzu has awarded major infrastructure contracts to Chinese state-owned companies.

Male Steps Up Outreach To Beijing

Since last November, Muizzu augmented the island's outreach to Beijing, a development New Delhi has watched with concern.

Soon after his election, Muizzu visited Beijing and met Chinese president Xi Jinping. On his return, he said, "We may be small, but this doesn't give them the licence to bully us." While he did not name any country, the remark was seen as a swipe at India.

Meanwhile, China extended wishes to the President for the victory.

Willing to Maintain Traditional Friendship With Maldives: China

"China is willing to work with the Maldives to maintain traditional friendship (and) expand exchanges and cooperation in various fields," foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

"We congratulate the Maldives on successfully holding its parliamentary election and fully respect the choice made by the Maldivian people," he added.

