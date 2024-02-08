English
Updated January 11th, 2024 at 15:20 IST

Muizzu Urges China to Send More Tourists amid Diplomatic Row with India

Since the beginning of his official visit to Beijing, Muizzu has been asking China to increase its tourist numbers in the Maldives

Apoorva Shukla
Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu
Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu | Image:AP
  • 1 min read
Beijing: Amid the ongoing diplomatic row with India, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu urged Chinese premier Li Qiang to send in more tourists from China as the economy of the archipelago nation majorly depends on tourism. 

Muizzu met Li on Thursday as he emphasised upon increasing cooperation in e-commerce, the capital Male development plan, airport expansion and other development projects.The two leaders also discussed increasing direct flights and further cooperation in tourism. 

Since the beginning of his official visit to Beijing, Muizzu has been asking China to increase its tourist numbers in the Maldives and take them to the post-Covid period over four years ago when Chinese tourists topped the list.

This comes after Indians cancelled their reservations and booking to Maldives after ministers in Maldivian government mocked the Indian Prime Minister following his visit to Lakshadweep islands. 

Though Muizzu has suspended three deputy ministers who posted derogatory comments, this has already resulted in backlash from Indian tourists who flocked in far larger numbers to the Maldives. China figured third after Russia in terms of number of tourists to the Indian Ocean island nation in 2023.

 

 

(With agency inputs) 

Published January 11th, 2024 at 15:20 IST

