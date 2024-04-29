Advertisement

London: As the pro-Palestinian protests continue to intensify in parts of the world, people on Sunday took to London streets, calling for ceasefire in Gaza. Among them was a man, holding a Pakistani flag and a Palestinian flag, who bore the brunt of a elderly person who lashed at him over Pakistan's internal humanitarian crisis.

A video from the spot has emerged on social media platform X, featuring both of them. In the video the protester from Pakistan can be seen holding his national flag along with a Palestinian one. While referring to Pakistan, the elderly man accused him of killing the people from Baloch and Hazara communities. The elderly person confronted the protester, asking him to stop the killings of Balochs and Hazaras before fighting for Palestinians.

He further called him murderers. He said, “You are killing Balochis. You are murderers. Hazaras, you kill them. Terrorist Pakistan. It’s not a Muslim issue.”

Meanwhile, the protester continued to march forward.

Huge crowds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched in London on Saturday seeking de-escalation of Israel-Hamas conflict which has resulted in casualties of hundreds of civilians. The protest have been staged in the city on many weekends since the Hamas-led October 7 onslaught on Israel that fueled the ongoing war in Gaza.

As the war nears its seventh month, several protesters held banners calling for a peace in the region.

Meanwhile, hundreds of students were arrested from several universities across the United States in the last week for holding protests against Israel at the campus. The students faced arrests as they refused to disperse from the protest site, keeping their momentum up.

