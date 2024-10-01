sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nepal Floods | Govinda shot in leg | Justice for Abhaya | J&K Polls | Israel-Hezbollah War |
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Musk Hails Trump as 'Savior of Democracy' in Another Endorsement Ahead of US Election

Published 13:10 IST, October 1st 2024

Musk Hails Trump as 'Savior of Democracy' in Another Endorsement Ahead of US Election

Elon Musk stated on Sunday that former US President and Republican nominee Donald Trump must win the upcoming November election to protect America's democracy

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
'Cyber Attack': Musk Interview of Trump Hit By Tech Glitch
Elon Musk stated on Sunday that former US President and Republican nominee Donald Trump must win the upcoming November election to protect America's democracy | Image: AP photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

13:10 IST, October 1st 2024