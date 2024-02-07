English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 12:50 IST

MV Lila Norfolk Hijacking: How Somali pirates expanded their operation in the Indian Ocean

Amid the brewing tensions in international waters, a Liberian-flagged cargo vessel named MV Lila Norfolk was hijacked near Somalia’s coast on Thursday evening.

Bhagyasree Sengupta
Somalia maritime police from PMPF patrol in the Gulf of Aden off the coast of semi-autonomous Puntland State in Somalia
Somalia maritime police from PMPF patrol in the Gulf of Aden off the coast of semi-autonomous Puntland State in Somalia | Image:AP
New Delhi - Amid the brewing tensions in international waters, a Liberian-flagged cargo vessel named MV Lila Norfolk was hijacked near Somalia’s coast on Thursday evening. One of the main reasons why the incident became a matter of concern for New Delhi was the fact that the hijacked ship had 15 Indians onboard. In light of this, the Indian Navy said that it had directed a warship and aircraft towards the hijacked vessel to “closely” monitor the situation. International maritime trading has been deeply affected recently as the Iran-backed Houthis continue to create a ruckus in the Red Sea. However, India is navigating through escalating tensions in the Arabian and the wider Indian Ocean.

As per the reports, the hijacked vessel sent a message on the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations portal in which it stated that five to six unknown armed personnel boarded the vessel on the evening of January 4. It was later found out that there were 15 Indians who were onboard, making the matter concerning for the Indian Navy. Responding swiftly to the developing situation, the Indian Navy launched an MPA and diverted INS Chennai deployed for Maritime Security Operations, to assist the vessel. According to the reports obtained by Republic, the aircraft flew over the vessel in the early morning of January 5 and managed to establish its contacts with the crew. “The Indian Navy remains committed to ensuring the safety of merchant shipping in the region along with international partners and friendly foreign countries,” the Navy said in a statement.

Not the first time

It is important to note way before the Thursday hijack hit the newspaper headlines, the Indian Navy had increased its surveillance in the Arabian Sea, following a spate of attacks in the region. In December this year, an Israel-affiliated merchant vessel was struck by an unmanned aerial vessel in the Arabian Sea off India's west coast. The attack caused a fire on the Liberian-flagged chemical products tanker which was extinguished without crew casualties in the incident. The attack occurred just 200 km (120 miles) southwest of Veraval, India. "Some structural damage was also reported and some water was taken onboard. The vessel was Israel-affiliated. She had last called Saudi Arabia and was destined for India at the time," British maritime security firm Ambrey said in a statement.

Shortly after the incident, the US Department of Defense said that the drone that struck the vessel was fired from Iran indicating that the incident has connections to the wider conflict that has engulfed the Red Sea. “Chem Pluto was hit by a one-way attack drone fired from Iran,” the American military noted. Washington has previously accused Iran of being "deeply involved" in planning operations against commercial vessels in the Red Sea, a charge Tehran has vehemently denied. However, the Thursday incident has more to do with turbulence off the coast of Somalia than the turbulence in the Red Sea.

The bigger picture: The horrors of Somalian pirates

Piracy off the coast of Somalia occurs in the Gulf of Aden, Guardafui Channel, and Somali Sea, in Somali territorial waters and other surrounding places have a long and troubled history with different perspectives from different communities. The Somali pirates have affected the International maritime trade in the region in a very significant manner. According to the UN’s International Maritime Organization (IMO), 276 acts of piracy or armed robbery against ships were reported in the region in 2010. Some believed that the collapse of the government of Somalia was a major reason for the hike in cases. At first, many assumed that pirate attacks on passing ships could be quickly stifled. But the problem has grown into a global malady that so far has warranted seven United Nations resolutions. Houthis recent actions in the Red Sea have also contributed to the ongoing turbulence in the wider region. Hence, international actors are now being more alert on the matter than they were ever before. 

How India is protecting the maritime trade on the Indian Ocean

Earlier this week, the Indian Navy said that it had the navy said it had investigated a large number of fishing vessels and boarded vessels of interest in the North and Central Arabian Sea. The navy insisted that it would work towards ensuring stability in the Indian Ocean. Similar sentiments were echoed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in December, last year. "India plays the role of a net security provider in the entire Indian Ocean region. We will ensure that maritime trade in this region rises from the sea to the heights of the sky," the Indian defence minister averred. While the world is currently navigating through the barrage of attacks from the Houthis, the Thursday incident highlighted the complexities in the international waters.

Published January 5th, 2024 at 14:53 IST

