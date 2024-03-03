Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 10:03 IST

MV Rubymar Becomes First Ship To Sink By Houthi Attacks in Red Sea

A UK-owned ship which was attacked by a Yemeni militant group, sunk in the Red Sea after days of taking on water.

MV Rubymar ship attacked by Houthi rebels sinks in Red Sea
MV Rubymar ship attacked by Houthi rebels sinks in Red Sea | Image:X - @CENTCOM
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Dubai – A UK-owned ship which was attacked by a Yemeni militant group, sunk in the Red Sea after days of taking on water. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that the ship named MV Rubymar sank on Saturday at 2:15 am (local time). With this, MV Rubymar became the first vessel to be fully destroyed as part of the rebel group's campaign against the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. The Belize-flagged Rubymar drifted northward after being struck by a Houthi anti-ship ballistic missile on February 18. The ship was struck in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which is touted as the crucial waterway for cargo and energy shipments moving back and forth from Asia and the Middle East to Europe.

“On Mar. 2 at approximately 2:15 a.m., MV Rubymar, a Belize-flagged, UK-owned bulk carrier, sank in the Red Sea after being struck by an Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist anti-ship ballistic missile on Feb. 18,” CENTCOM wrote on X, formally known as Twitter. “The approximately 21,000 metric tons of ammonium phosphate sulfate fertilizer that the vessel was carrying presents an environmental risk in the Red Sea. As the ship sinks it also presents a subsurface impact risk to other ships transiting the busy shipping lanes of the waterway,” the statement further reads. The vessel was abandoned for 12 days after the attack. However, plans were being made to try and tow the ship to a safe port before it sunk. 

Advertisement

Ecological Concerns

In the past, CENTCOM has warned that the vessel's cargo of fertilizer, as well as fuel leaking from the ship, could cause major “ecological damage” to the Red Sea. Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak, the prime minister of Yemen's internationally recognized government went on to call the ship's sinking "an unprecedented environmental disaster." "It's a new disaster for our country and our people," he wrote on X. “Every day, we pay for the Houthi militia's adventures, which were not stopped at plunging Yemen into the coup disaster and war,” he furthered. It is pertinent to note that the Houthis have held Yemen's capital, Sanaa, since 2014, after the militant group expelled the country's government. 

Despite multiple airstrikes conducted by the United States with the help of other Western nations, Houthi rebels remain capable of launching significant attacks. These attacks included strikes on the Rubymar and the downing of an American drone worth tens of millions of dollars. The group has insisted that the attacks will continue until Israel stops its combat operations in the Gaza Strip. However, the Red Sea has witnessed fewer attacks in recent days and the reason for that remains unclear. 

Advertisement

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 10:03 IST

ViralWorld NewsRepublic Digital

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

18 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

18 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

18 hours ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

18 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Anant-Radhika Wedding

18 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Stuns In Casual

18 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut In Casual Look

18 hours ago
Ram Charan

RC Pampers Upasana

18 hours ago
Tiger Shroff Birthday

Akshay Shares BMCM BTS

18 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Japan

18 hours ago
#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

a day ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

2 days ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

2 days ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sangeeta Phogat lifts Yuzvendra Chahal in her shoulders, spun him around

    Sports 26 minutes ago

  2. BJP Hyd MP Candidate Slams Owaisi, Compares Old City Poverty to Somalia

    Lok Sabha Elections29 minutes ago

  3. Shreya, Shaan To Perform At Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Bash

    Entertainment36 minutes ago

  4. Jammu & Kashmir: 4 Killed, 2 Injured as Landslide Hits House at Reasi

    India News36 minutes ago

  5. First Photos Of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant In Desi Avatars From Day 2

    Entertainment39 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo