Published 14:37 IST, October 21st 2024
7 Dead, 30 Missing in Myanmar After Boat Carrying People Who Fled Fighting Capsized
Myanmar is wracked by violence that began after the army ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021.
- World News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
7 Dead, 30 Missing in Myanmar After Boat Carrying People Who Fled Fighting Capsized | Image: Pixabay
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
14:37 IST, October 21st 2024