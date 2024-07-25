Published 09:51 IST, July 25th 2024
Myanmar Violence and South China Sea Tensions Top Agenda as Southeast Asian Diplomats Meet in Laos
Southeast Asian foreign ministers and top diplomats from key partners including the United States and China were gathering in the Laotian capital on Thursday.
- World
- 6 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Myanmar Violence and South China Sea Tensions Top Agenda as Southeast Asian Diplomats Meet in Laos | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 6 min read
Advertisement
09:51 IST, July 25th 2024