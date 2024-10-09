Published 09:24 IST, October 9th 2024
Sunita Williams to Vote in Upcoming US Presidential Election from Space, Here's How
To vote from space, Sunita Williams will follow a specific procedure designed for US citizens living abroad, with some modifications for her location.
- World News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
To vote from space, Sunita Williams will follow a specific procedure designed for US citizens living abroad, with some modifications for her location. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
09:24 IST, October 9th 2024