Nasdaq, S&P 500 Open Lower As Alphabet, AMD Forecasts Disappoint

The tech-heavy Nasdaq led losses among the major Wall Street indexes at the open on Wednesday, following downbeat forecasts from Alphabet and AMD in a busy day for corporate earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 7.6 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 44,563.63. The S&P 500 fell 17.4 points, or 0.29%, at the open to 6,020.45​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 121.0 points, or 0.62%, to 19,533.053 at the opening bell.