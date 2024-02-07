Advertisement

NATO is commencing its most extensive military exercise since the Cold War, practicing how U.S. forces could support European allies in nations bordering Russia and on the alliance's eastern flank in the event of a conflict with a "near-peer" adversary. The Steadfast Defender-2024 drills, set to run through May, will involve approximately 90,000 troops, as revealed by NATO's top commander, Chris Cavoli on Thursday.

More than 50 ships, ranging from aircraft carriers to destroyers, will participate in addition to over 80 fighter jets, helicopters, drones, and at least 1,100 combat vehicles, including 133 tanks and 533 infantry fighting vehicles, according to NATO. Cavoli emphasised that these drills will simulate NATO's execution of regional plans, marking the first time in decades that the alliance has formulated defence plans outlining responses to a potential Russian attack.

While NATO's official announcement did not explicitly mention Russia, its primary strategic document identifies Russia as the most significant and direct threat to the security of NATO member states. NATO emphasized that "Steadfast Defender-2024 will demonstrate NATO's ability to rapidly deploy forces to reinforce the defense of Europe."

NATO's last exercises of comparable scale were Reforger in 1988, during the Cold War, involving 125,000 participants, and Trident Juncture in 2018 with 50,000 participants, according to NATO's records.