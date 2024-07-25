Published 17:04 IST, July 25th 2024
NATO member Romania says more Russian drone debris from the Ukraine war has landed on its territory
Debris from what is believed to be a Russian drone landed in a rural area of Romania, the country’s Defense Ministry said Thursday, in the latest apparent incident of drone wreckage from the war in neighboring Ukraine falling onto the NATO member's soil.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Representative image | Image: AP
