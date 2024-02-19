Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 14:52 IST

Navalny's Mother Not Allowed into Morgue in Russia, Says Spokesperson

Yarmysh, taking to social media platform X, said that one of the lawyers “was literally pushed out.”

Digital Desk
Alexei Navalny
A car carrying Lyudmila Navalnaya, mother of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Russian opposition leader, Alexei Navalny’s mother was not allowed into the morgue to see his dead body in the Russian town of Salekhard, Kremlin critic’s spokesperson, Kira Yarmysh, said on Monday. Navalny’s mother and a group of lawyers accumulated near the prison colony where the Russian authorities said the political figure had died after falling unconscious during a walk.

Yarmysh, taking to social media platform X, said that one of the lawyers “was literally pushed out.” The spokesperson added that morgue staff “would not answer a question about where Navalny’s body was.” Navalny’s mother, Lyudmila Navalnaya, and lawyers travelled to the “Polar Wolf” IK-3 penal colony in Russia’s Arctic north, where he was held. They received contradictory information about where the body of the jailed opposition leader was. Lyudmila left without seeing her son or his deadbody, the spokesperson informed.

Advertisement

The cause of Navalny's death ‘undetermined’

The 47-year-old was sentenced to 19 years in prison on charges of corruption and embezzlement. Navalny’s mother was told by the prison colony authorities that her son died from “sudden death syndrome”, a vague term for different hearth conditions that end in death, Navalny’s team said. The 69 year old mother of Navalny was told by the authorities that the official verification of the cause of death of Navalny has been extended and that it will be declared at a later time.

Advertisement

Navalny’s team accused the Russian prison service of lying and stalling the investigation into the cause of the death. “The cause of death is ‘undetermined’,” Yarmysh said. Navalny’s dead body was covered in bruises at the Arctic morgue, an anonymous paramedic was quoted as saying on Sunday. The 47 year old’s deaf body was transferred from a hospital to morgue. A source at the morgue was quoted as saying that the Kremlin critic’s body “showed signs of bruising that were caused by being held down while suffering a seizure.”

The source added that while “usually the bodies of people who die in prison are taken straight to the Bureau of Forensic Medicine on Glazkova Street, but in this case it was taken to the clinical hospital for some reason.” He further continued, “As an experienced paramedic, I can say that the injuries described by those who saw them appeared to be from convulsions.” The paramedic said that Navalny’s body had bruises of a certain specific type. “If a person is convulsing and others try to hold him down but the convulsions are very strong, then bruising appears. They also said he had a bruise on his chest — the kind that comes from indirect cardiac massage,” he explained. “So they [officers at the prison service] did try to resuscitate him, and he probably died of cardiac arrest,” the paramedic stressed. “But nobody is saying anything about why he had a cardiac arrest,” he furthermore added.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 14:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

3 hours ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

3 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

18 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

21 hours ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

21 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

21 hours ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

21 hours ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

21 hours ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

21 hours ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 days ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

2 days ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

2 days ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

2 days ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Survey Reveals Billionaires Are Born Under Which Zodiac Signs

    Lifestyle3 minutes ago

  2. Most 6s hit by a male cricketer in a Test Innings

    Web Stories5 minutes ago

  3. Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Know all details here

    Sports 6 minutes ago

  4. Kerala State Lottery Result: WIN WIN W-757 Monday Lucky Draw OUT

    Info6 minutes ago

  5. Hiring intent for freshers improves 6%, dip in IT and media: Teamlease

    Business News8 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo