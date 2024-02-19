Navalny's Mother Not Allowed into Morgue in Russia, Says Spokesperson

Advertisement

Russian opposition leader, Alexei Navalny’s mother was not allowed into the morgue to see his dead body in the Russian town of Salekhard, Kremlin critic’s spokesperson, Kira Yarmysh, said on Monday. Navalny’s mother and a group of lawyers accumulated near the prison colony where the Russian authorities said the political figure had died after falling unconscious during a walk.

Yarmysh, taking to social media platform X, said that one of the lawyers “was literally pushed out.” The spokesperson added that morgue staff “would not answer a question about where Navalny’s body was.” Navalny’s mother, Lyudmila Navalnaya, and lawyers travelled to the “Polar Wolf” IK-3 penal colony in Russia’s Arctic north, where he was held. They received contradictory information about where the body of the jailed opposition leader was. Lyudmila left without seeing her son or his deadbody, the spokesperson informed.

Advertisement

The cause of Navalny's death ‘undetermined’

The 47-year-old was sentenced to 19 years in prison on charges of corruption and embezzlement. Navalny’s mother was told by the prison colony authorities that her son died from “sudden death syndrome”, a vague term for different hearth conditions that end in death, Navalny’s team said. The 69 year old mother of Navalny was told by the authorities that the official verification of the cause of death of Navalny has been extended and that it will be declared at a later time.

Advertisement

Navalny’s team accused the Russian prison service of lying and stalling the investigation into the cause of the death. “The cause of death is ‘undetermined’,” Yarmysh said. Navalny’s dead body was covered in bruises at the Arctic morgue, an anonymous paramedic was quoted as saying on Sunday. The 47 year old’s deaf body was transferred from a hospital to morgue. A source at the morgue was quoted as saying that the Kremlin critic’s body “showed signs of bruising that were caused by being held down while suffering a seizure.”

The source added that while “usually the bodies of people who die in prison are taken straight to the Bureau of Forensic Medicine on Glazkova Street, but in this case it was taken to the clinical hospital for some reason.” He further continued, “As an experienced paramedic, I can say that the injuries described by those who saw them appeared to be from convulsions.” The paramedic said that Navalny’s body had bruises of a certain specific type. “If a person is convulsing and others try to hold him down but the convulsions are very strong, then bruising appears. They also said he had a bruise on his chest — the kind that comes from indirect cardiac massage,” he explained. “So they [officers at the prison service] did try to resuscitate him, and he probably died of cardiac arrest,” the paramedic stressed. “But nobody is saying anything about why he had a cardiac arrest,” he furthermore added.

Advertisement