Published 07:19 IST, August 5th 2024
Nearly 100 Killed, Injured in Clashes Between Protesters and Ruling Party Supporters in Bangladesh
Clashes in Dhaka over job quotas leave nearly 100 dead, hundreds injured. Curfew imposed; internet cut off. Protests demand Prime Minister Hasina's resignation.
- World
- 6 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Nearly 100 Dead, Hundreds Injured in Clashes Over Job Quotas in Bangladesh | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 6 min read
Advertisement
06:53 IST, August 5th 2024