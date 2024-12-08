'Need to Stop Military Ops': Arab Nations Issue Joint Statement As Rebels Take Key Syrian Cities

Dubai: The civil war in Syria continues to intensify as rebel forces stand tall against Assad and have already taken the key cities of Aleppo, Hama, Daraa and Homs. Amid the ongoing Syria Civil War, the Arab nations have issued a joint statement, stressing on the need to stop military operations and find a peaceful solution.

Arab Nations Issue Joint Statement as Syria Civil War Rages On

Amid the ongoing civil war in Syria, a joint statement has been issued by Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Iraq, Qatar, Iran, Turkey and Russia. The Foreign Ministers ofthe Arab countries met with their counterparts from the countries participating in the Astana Process, at the Sheraton Hotel in Doha on December 7, 2024, to discuss the situation in Syria, especially the recent developments. The meeting was attended by the Foreign Ministers of the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Republic of Iraq from the Arab countries. The Foreign Ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Republic of Türkiye and representative of the Russian Federation from the Astana Process

‘Need to Stop Military Operations…’

The joint statement read, “The participants stressed in a joint statement regarding the recent events in Syria, that the continuation of the Syrian crisis constitutes a dangerous development for the safety of the country and regional and international security, which requires all parties to seek a political solution to the Syrian crisis that leads to end of military operations, and protection of civilians from the repercussions of this crisis. They also agreed on the importance of strengthening joint international efforts to increase humanitarian aid to the Syrian people, and ensuring its sustainable and unhindered access to all affected areas.”