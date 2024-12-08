Published 08:10 IST, December 8th 2024
'Need to Stop Military Ops': Arab Nations Issue Joint Statement As Rebels Take Key Syrian Cities
As civil war in Syria intensifies, Arab nations have issued a joint statement, stressing on the need to stop military operations and find a peaceful solution.
- World News
- 3 min read
Dubai: The civil war in Syria continues to intensify as rebel forces stand tall against Assad and have already taken the key cities of Aleppo, Hama, Daraa and Homs. Amid the ongoing Syria Civil War, the Arab nations have issued a joint statement, stressing on the need to stop military operations and find a peaceful solution.
Arab Nations Issue Joint Statement as Syria Civil War Rages On
Amid the ongoing civil war in Syria, a joint statement has been issued by Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Iraq, Qatar, Iran, Turkey and Russia. The Foreign Ministers ofthe Arab countries met with their counterparts from the countries participating in the Astana Process, at the Sheraton Hotel in Doha on December 7, 2024, to discuss the situation in Syria, especially the recent developments. The meeting was attended by the Foreign Ministers of the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Republic of Iraq from the Arab countries. The Foreign Ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Republic of Türkiye and representative of the Russian Federation from the Astana Process
‘Need to Stop Military Operations…’
The joint statement read, “The participants stressed in a joint statement regarding the recent events in Syria, that the continuation of the Syrian crisis constitutes a dangerous development for the safety of the country and regional and international security, which requires all parties to seek a political solution to the Syrian crisis that leads to end of military operations, and protection of civilians from the repercussions of this crisis. They also agreed on the importance of strengthening joint international efforts to increase humanitarian aid to the Syrian people, and ensuring its sustainable and unhindered access to all affected areas.”
It further said, “The Ministers stressed the need to stop military operations in preparation for launching a comprehensive political process, based on Security Council Resolution 2254, to put an end to the military escalation that leads to the shedding of more innocent and defenseless blood and prolonging the crisis, and to preserve the unity, sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Syria and to Protect it from slipping into chaos and terrorism and ensure the voluntary return of refugees and the displaced. The attendees stressed the importance to continue close consultation and coordination among them in order to contribute effectively to finding a peaceful solution to the Syrian crisis, in a way that achieves the aspirations of the Syrian people for security, stability and justice, in addition to enhancing efforts aimed at consolidating security and stability in the region. At the end of the meeting, the attendees listened to a briefing from the UN Secretary- General's Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pederson, and affirmed their support for the UN efforts to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis based on Security Council Resolution 2254.”
