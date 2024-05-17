Advertisement

Kathmandu: After Hong Kong and Singapore, now Nepal has banned the import, consumption and sale of two Indian spice brands Everest and MDH amid concerns over traces of harmful chemicals in the products. Nepal's Department of Food Technology and Quality Control has also begun testing the spices for levels of ethylene oxide, a cancer-causing chemical.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Mohan Krishna Maharjan, spokesperson of Nepal's Department of Food Technology and Quality Control said, “Everest and MDH brand spices which are being imported in Nepal have been banned from import. This comes after the news about traces of harmful chemicals in the spices, ban on import was imposed a week earlier and we also have banned the sales of it in the market.”

"Tests are underway for the chemicals in the spices of these two particular brands. The ban will remain in place until the final report comes up. Hong Kong and Singapore already have banned it, this move comes following their move," Maharjan added.

Indian Government sources told ANI that the use of Ethylene oxide (EtO) is allowed in different countries from 0.73 per cent to up to 7 per cent. Government sources said a standard should be devised for the use of EtO by different countries. Also, the spices banned in these countries are less than one per cent of India's total spice exports.

Steps taken by Spice Board of India

Meanwhile, the Spice Board of India has taken steps to ensure the safety and quality of Indian spice exports to these regions. The board has implemented the recommendations of the Techno-Scientific Committee, which conducted the root cause analysis, inspected processing facilities, and collected samples for testing in accredited labs.

The Spice Board of India also organised a stakeholder consultation involving over 130 exporters and associations, such as the All India Spices Exporters Forum and the Indian Spice and Foodstuff Exporters' Association.

The board has also issued the guidelines for the EtO treatment to all exporters. The spice board has taken these steps to prevent EtO contamination in spices exported from India.

In April, the Hong Kong food safety watchdog banned four spice products of Indian brands MDH and Everest after they found they contained cancer-causing chemicals, ethylene oxide. The Centre for Food Safety of the Government of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region announced on April 5 that routine surveillance programmes had uncovered the presence of ethylene oxide in three spices from MDH Group, Sambhar Masala Powder, and Curry Powder.

MDH and Everest spices are among the most popular in India and are also sold in Europe, Asia and North America. India's food regulator, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), is now checking the quality standards of the two companies, following the moves in Hong Kong and Singapore.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is also gathering information on products of Indian spice makers MDH and Everest after Hong Kong halted sales of some of their products for allegedly containing high levels of a cancer-causing pesticide. "The FDA is aware of the reports and is gathering additional information about the situation," said an FDA spokesperson.

What is ethylene oxide?

Ethylene oxide, which is rich in carcinogenic properties, is used in spices as a pesticide. This chemical is especially used to reduce microbial contamination in spices. In smaller amounts, ethylene oxide is used as a pesticide and a sterilizing agent. The ability of ethylene oxide to damage DNA makes it an effective sterilizing agent but also accounts for its cancer-causing activity. Apart from being created from natural resources, it can also be produced from water-filled soil and manure.

"Ethylene oxide is a chemical known to cause cancer in humans, and its use for food sterilisation has been phased out in New Zealand and other countries. As MDH and Everest spices are also available in New Zealand, we are looking into this issue," said Jenny Bishop, the acting deputy director general of New Zealand's food safety regulator, told Reuters.

Which cancers can be caused by use of ethylene oxide?

Lymphoma and leukemia are the cancers most frequently reported to be associated with occupational exposure to ethylene oxide. Stomach and breast cancers may also be associated with ethylene oxide exposure.