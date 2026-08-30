Nepal Floods: US Announces Relief Supplies Worth Over USD 3.6 Million

Washington, DC: As Nepal continues to reel under the impact of the devastating floods, the US State Department said on Saturday (local time) that it will be providing over USD 3.6 million worth of life-saving humanitarian assistance to the Himalayan country. In a post on X, the US State Department also said that its relief supplies include emergency food assistance to up to 10,000 flood-affected households.

"The United States is standing with the people of Nepal by providing more than $3.6 million worth of life-saving humanitarian assistance, including up to three months of emergency food assistance to up to 10,000 flood-affected households," the post said. Underlining the high priority it attaches to the safety of American citizens, the post further mentioned, "There is no higher priority for us than the safety of American citizens. Our embassies in Nepal and China are working closely to assist Americans and support disaster relief efforts."

Amid continued developments in the Himalayan region, Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) on Sunday issued an urgent public safety warning following reports of a sudden increase in the roar and water flow of the Bhote Koshi River.

Authorities have urged residents and relief teams along downstream settlements to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant. In an official update posted on X, the NDRRMA cited alerts received from local authorities on the ground. The fresh warning affects three major downstream districts that were severely impacted by the catastrophic August 26 flash floods.

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Communities near the Rasuwa riverbank, including areas near the Nepal-China border, have been instructed to monitor water levels closely. Emergency services and local administration units along the river basin have been placed on standby in Nuwakot & Dhading. Meanwhile, the death toll from the catastrophic Rasuwa Bhote Koshi flash floods has risen to 675, with emergency teams recovering bodies and human remains across multiple downstream districts, according to the latest updates released by Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).

As of 6:30 pm, a total of 2,418 individuals remain missing or out of contact following the deluge. Reinforcing the state's commitment to relief and reconstruction, Prime Minister Balen Shah on Saturday declared that the Government of Nepal remains on high alert and will operate at full capacity until every flood-affected citizen is safe and rehabilitated following the catastrophic August 26 Bhote Koshi River floods.

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Addressing the immediate response efforts, Prime Minister Balen Shah highlighted the scale of search and rescue operations conducted under challenging terrain and weather conditions. Air and land operations have successfully evacuated over 7,500 people to safety, including 279 workers trapped in various hydroelectric project sites.