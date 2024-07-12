sb.scorecardresearch
Published 12:10 IST, July 12th 2024

Nepal Landslide: 7 Indians Killed, Several Missing as 2 Buses Fall into River, Rescue Ops Underway

Amid this incident, Nepalese Prime Minister Dahal 'Prachanda,' expressed his sadness and instructed all government agencies to search and rescue passengers

Reported by: Digital Desk
Over 60 Missing After Landslide Sweeps 2 Buses into Trishuli River in Nepal
Nepal Landslide: 7 Indians Killed as 2 Buses Fall into River, Rescue Ops Underway | Image: ANI
  • 3 min read
08:36 IST, July 12th 2024