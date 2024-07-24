Published 14:31 IST, July 24th 2024
Video Captures Terrifying Moment Saurya Airlines Plane Nosedives on Runway Before Deadly Crash
Footage from the scene shows the plane speeding down the runway before a fire ignited, with high flames as thick black smoke billowed from the wreckage.
- World
- 4 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Footage of the moment when Saurya Airlines Crashed at Kathmandu Airport | Image: Video screengrab
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
14:01 IST, July 24th 2024