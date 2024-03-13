×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 15:59 IST

Nepal PM Prachanda wins vote of confidence in Parliament

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ on Wednesday won a vote of confidence in Parliament, as the country struggled to maintain political stability.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Pushpa Kumar Dahal
Pushpa Kumar Dahal | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ on Wednesday won a vote of confidence in Parliament, as the country struggled to maintain political stability.

Prachanda, 69, a former guerilla leader from the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) -- the third largest party in the House of Representatives (HoR) -- received 157 votes in the 275-member House of Representatives.

Advertisement

The vote comes days after the Maoist leader dumped the Nepali Congress and forged a new alliance with the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist).

This is the third time that Prachanda sought a vote of confidence in the House in less since he assumed prime ministership in December 2022.

Advertisement

According to constitutional provisions, a prime minister has to take a vote of confidence after an ally withdraws support to the ruling coalition. 

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 15:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar

J&K Elections: Committed

2 minutes ago
Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal

Mohanlal On Aadujeevitham

3 minutes ago
Rachin Ravindra

Rachin wins Hadlee Medal

5 minutes ago
Diwali 2023 stock picks

Godrej Locks expansion

6 minutes ago
Spotify tests videos

Spotify tests videos

7 minutes ago
Election Commission of India

LS Polls 2024

7 minutes ago
Jennifer Lawrence, Michelle Yeoh and Emma Stone at Oscars 2024

Yeoh Issues Clarification

10 minutes ago
BYJU'S

Karnataka High Court BYJU

11 minutes ago
JG Chemicals IPO listing

JG Chemicals

12 minutes ago
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

How can MI overtake DC?

15 minutes ago
BJP Poll Body to Meet Today; Key Discussion on THESE Karnataka Lok Sabha Seats Expected

LOk Sabha Election 2024

16 minutes ago
James Anderson

Anderson's 700th wicket

17 minutes ago
Avantika Vandanapu

'Big Girls Don’t Cry'

17 minutes ago
IIFL Finance Fairfax India

IIFL fund raising plans

17 minutes ago
R Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah in the nets

Ashwin world No. 1 bowler

17 minutes ago
Adrit Rao

Meet Adrit Rao

20 minutes ago
Agra Metro Stretch

Delhi Metro’s phase-4

23 minutes ago
Larsen & Toubro

L&T bags order

26 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Stuart Broad cannot imagine the T20 World Cup 2024 without Virat Kohli

    Sports 2 hours ago

  2. IPL 2024 Commentators: List of all commentators in Hindi, ENG, and more

    Sports 2 hours ago

  3. 'After that I will leave the game': Mohammed Siraj's big revelation

    Sports 4 hours ago

  4. Healthy Summer Drinks To Try At Home

    Lifestyle4 hours ago

  5. Ishan Kishan's return sends shockwaves in MI camp before IPL 2024

    Sports 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo