Nepal's president advisor resigns after criticising inclusion of Indian areas in map on new currency | Image:X

Kathmandu, May 13 (PTI): The economic advisor to Nepal's President Ram Chandra Paudel has resigned after his controversial remarks on the government’s decision to issue new hundred-rupee notes with a map that includes three Indian territories, a move already rejected by India.

The President approved Chiranjivi Nepal's resignation on Sunday, according to the press release issued by the Office of the President.

Ex-governor of the country's central bank, Chiranjivi Nepal had reportedly termed the government’s decision to print the new map on the notes as ‘an inappropriate move’.

A Cabinet meeting last week decided to replace the old map with the new one while printing new notes of Rs 100.

The new map includes territories such as Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura.

India maintains Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura belong to it.

CPN-UML chairman and former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had publicly criticised Chiranjivi Nepal for his remarks.

"I have raised this serious issue to draw the public attention as it might cause practical problems to the people," Chiranjivi Nepal mentioned in his resignation letter, an aide to the president told PTI on condition of anonymity.

“I have tendered my resignation from the post to maintain the dignity of the honourable President, as attempts were made to unnecessarily drag the president into controversy citing my statement,” Chiranjivi Nepal pointed out.

Earlier, a group of civil society leaders had demanded the removal of Chiranjivi Nepal over his remarks against the government's decision to print new hundred-rupee notes with the map of Nepal as per the amended Constitution.

They argued that he had gone against national interest and breached decorum while speaking to the national and international media on the matter.

Nepal's government unveiled its new political map with the inclusion of Lipulek, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura areas within its territory in May 2020 during the government led by Oli. It was later endorsed by the Parliament unanimously. After that, the government has replaced the old map used in all the official documents with the new map despite India’s objection.

“This artificial enlargement of claims is not based on historical fact or evidence and is not tenable. It is also violative of our current understanding to hold talks on outstanding boundary issues," India's External Affairs Ministry said at that time.

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jayashankar last week expressed discontent over the Nepal government's decision to issue the new notes.

Jaishankar said that it is not going to change the situation on the ground.

Nepal shares a border of over 1,850 km with five Indian states – Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.