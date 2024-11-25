Published 20:23 IST, November 25th 2024
Netanyahu Approves 'In Principle' Conditional Ceasefire in Lebanon: Israel, Hezbollah Near Agreement
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approves conditional ceasefire in Lebanon | Image: AP
Jerusalem: Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel, has approved an "in principle" ceasefire deal in the war in Lebanon against Hezbollah, although Israel still has some reservations over the deal which it will convey to the Lebanese government. The reports suggested that the reservations by Israel and other details are still being negotiated and that the agreement would be not finalised until all issues are resolved. Furthermore, the ceasefire agreement will also be approved by the Israeli cabinet.
This came as Israel continued to pound Lebanon with the death toll continuing to rise above 3,000 since the escalation of hostilities in mid-September.
20:18 IST, November 25th 2024