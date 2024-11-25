Netanyahu Approves 'In Principle' Conditional Ceasefire in Lebanon: Israel, Hezbollah Near Agreement

Jerusalem: Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel, has approved an "in principle" ceasefire deal in the war in Lebanon against Hezbollah, although Israel still has some reservations over the deal which it will convey to the Lebanese government. The reports suggested that the reservations by Israel and other details are still being negotiated and that the agreement would be not finalised until all issues are resolved. Furthermore, the ceasefire agreement will also be approved by the Israeli cabinet.