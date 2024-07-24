Published 16:16 IST, July 24th 2024
Netanyahu Looks to Boost US Support in Speech to Congress
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks before Congress Wednesday in hopes of bolstering U.S. support for continuing Israel’s fight against Hamas and other adversaries, even as the Biden administration is urging him to focus on closing a deal ending the devastating nine-month war in Gaza.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
The continuing war in Gaza has strained Joe Biden's decades-long relationship with Benjamin Netanyahu. | Image: AP
