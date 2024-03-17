×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 19:35 IST

Netanyahu Rails Against US Criticism, Asserts Israel 'Won't Stop Until Total Victory Achieved'

Israel’s staunchest ally which has provided key military and diplomatic support during the war, has publicly voiced frustration with Netanyahu.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Israel Biden US Netanyahu Hamas Gaza
US President Joe Biden and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

TEL AVIV, Israel— Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu railed Sunday against growing criticism from the United States against his leadership amid the devasting war with Hamas , saying the pressure won’t stop Israel from achieving “total victory.” In recent days, top officials from the U.S., Israel’s staunchest ally which has provided key military and diplomatic support during the war, have publicly voiced their frustration with Netanyahu and his government. U.S. President Joe Biden accused Netanyahu of hurting Israel because of the huge civilian death toll in Gaza.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the highest-ranking Jewish official in the country and a strong Israel supporter, then called on Israel to hold a new election , saying Netanyahu had “lost his way.” Biden then expressed support for what he called Schumer’s “good speech.” The U.S. also has expressed concerns about a planned Israeli assault on the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where about 1.4 million displaced Palestinians are sheltering, and support for a new round of talks aimed at securing a cease-fire in exchange for the return of Israeli hostages.

Advertisement

The Israeli delegation to those talks wasn't expected to leave for Qatar until after Sunday evening meetings of the Security Cabinet and War Cabinet, which will give them directions for the negotiations. Despite the talks, Netanyahu made it clear Sunday he had no plans of backing down from the fighting that has already killed more than 31,000 Palestinians, according to local health officials, in the more than five months since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel killed 1,200 people and left another 250 hostage in Gaza, Israeli authorities say.

He said that calls for an election now — which polls show he would lose badly — would force Israel to stop fighting and would paralyze the country for six months. "If we stop the war now, before all of its goals are achieved, this means that Israel will have lost the war, and this we will not allow. Therefore, we cannot, and will not, succumb to this pressure," he said.

Advertisement

While the international criticism was mainly directed at Netanyahu and his leadership specifically, his statement Sunday painted it as a broader attack on Israel.

“No international pressure will stop us from realizing all of the goals of the war: Eliminating Hamas, freeing all of our hostages and ensuring that Gaza never again constitutes a threat to Israel,” he said.

He reiterated his determination to attack Hamas in Rafah and said that his government approved military plans for such an operation. “We will operate in Rafah. This will take several weeks, and it will happen,” Netanyahu said.

Alon Pinkas, a former Israeli consul-general in New York and an outspoken critic of Netanyahu, said that the Israeli leader’s comments fit in with his efforts to find someone else to blame should Israel not achieve it’s wartime goal of destroying Hamas. “He’s looking on purpose for a conflict with the U.S. so that he can blame Biden,” Pinkas said.

Advertisement

Both sides have something to gain politically from the public spat. The Biden administration has come under increasing pressure from progressive Democrats and some Arab-American supporters to restrain Israel's war against Hamas. Netanyahu, meanwhile, has used the recurrent arguments to show his base that he can withstand global pressure, even from Israel's closest ally. Israel’s offensive has driven most of Gaza’s 2.3 million people from their homes. A quarter of Gaza’s population is starving , according to the U.N.

The Gaza Health Ministry said at least 31,645 Palestinians have been killed in the war. The ministry doesn’t differentiate between civilians and combatants in its count, but says women and children make up two-thirds of the dead.

Advertisement

(The Associated Press)

Advertisement

Published March 17th, 2024 at 19:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

DC vs RCB WPL 2024 FINAL

WPL 2024 Final Live Blog

a few seconds ago
Smartphone

Smartphone exports India

3 minutes ago
Himachal Pradesh Tourism sector

Appeal for early polls

8 minutes ago
Himachal Pradesh is expected to witness a wet spell from March 21 onwards.

Himachal Pradesh Weather

10 minutes ago
Chhattisgarh

Baghel on Mahadev Scam

14 minutes ago
Sukumar and Ram Charan

Ram Charan's Next

14 minutes ago
Jofra Archer

Archer to join RCB?

15 minutes ago
Chakda Xpress

Chakda Xpress Postponed

18 minutes ago
Ahmedabad Police arrests two accused allegedly involved in attacking foreign students at Gujarat University while offering Namaz

Gujarat University Attack

21 minutes ago
Bollywood movie posters

Movie Releases This Week

22 minutes ago
Anil Kumble & Ravichandran Ashwin

Kumble on Ashwin

22 minutes ago
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu

मुइज्जू ने फिर उगला जहर!

25 minutes ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha On Dance Numbers

29 minutes ago
Non-life insurance booms

Insurance premium

33 minutes ago
Russia Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine War

36 minutes ago
accident

21 Dead in Afghanistan

36 minutes ago
PM Modi addressing a NDA rally in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district.

PM Modi in Andhra

36 minutes ago
Shane Watson

Watson turn down offer

40 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. NIA Attaches 4 Properties For Being 'Proceeds of Terrorism'

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Kind-hearted Zodiac Signs Who Are Known For Their Generosity

    Lifestyle7 hours ago

  3. Man Attacked With Sickle, Sword After Being Shot Dead at Pune Hotel

    India News9 hours ago

  4. Upto 7yrs in Jail for Clicking Pics With Wild Animals Without Permission

    India News9 hours ago

  5. Lakshya Sen signs off with creditable semifinal finish at All England

    Sports 21 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo