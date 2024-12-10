Netanyahu Shows Calm Demeanor as He Took Stand in Long-Running Corruption Trial

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared calm as he testified in his ongoing corruption trial on Tuesday. He shared personal insights, including how he once lost sleep over media coverage but later recognized it had no real significance. This contrasted with the prosecution’s portrayal of him as obsessed with his image.

This marks the first time a sitting Israeli prime minister has testified as a criminal defendant, a significant and embarrassing moment for a leader who has sought to project an image of a sophisticated and respected statesman.

As Netanyahu began his testimony, he greeted the judges with a “hello.” One of the judges informed him that, like other witnesses, he had the option to sit or stand as he wished.

Netanyahu Denies Corruption Charges, Claims Media and Legal Bias

“I waited eight years for this moment, to say the truth,” Netanyahu said, standing at a podium in a packed Tel Aviv courtroom. He called the charges against him “an ocean of absurdness” and promised his version would cut through the prosecution's case.

He said he smoked cigars but could hardly finish them because of his workload, but hated champagne. One case revolves around him receiving a “supply line” of cigars and champagne from billionaire associates.

His lawyer asked that he be allowed to receive notes while testifying to help ensure he can continue running the country.

Netanyahu will answer during his court appearances to charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in three separate cases.

He is accused of accepting tens of thousands of dollars' worth of cigars and champagne from a billionaire Hollywood producer in exchange for assisting him with personal and business interests. He is also accused of promoting advantageous regulation for media moguls in exchange for favourable coverage of himself and his family.

Netanyahu, 75, denies wrongdoing, saying the charges are a witch hunt orchestrated by a hostile media and a biased legal system out to topple his lengthy rule. His testimony caps years of scandals that have swirled around him and his family.

Court Rejects Requests to Reduce Testimony Hours Amid Political Crisis

The testimony, set to take place six hours a day, three days a week for several weeks, will take up a significant chunk of Netanyahu's working hours, prompting critics to ask if he can capably manage a country embroiled in a war on one front, containing the fallout from a second, and keeping tabs on other potential regional threats, including from Iran or the recent fall of Bashar Assad in Syria.

Netanyahu, in his testimony, said he could “find a balance” between both commitments.

Dozens of people gathered outside of the court in Tel Aviv, some protesting against Netanyahu, including family members of hostages held in Gaza, and also a group of his supporters. A banner draped in front of the court read: “Crime Minister." Under Israeli law, indicted prime ministers are not required to step down. But the charges against Netanyahu cleaved deep divisions in Israel, with protesters demanding he resign and former political allies refusing to serve in government with the Israeli leader, triggering a political crisis that led to five elections in less than four years beginning in 2019.

Netanyahu's supporters view the charges as the result of the justice system's bias and overreach.

Despite the pressure, the polarising Netanyahu has rejected calls to step down and has used his position as prime minister to lash out at law enforcement, media and courts.