sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ekta Kapoor | Kalyan Banerjee | India-China Pact | BRICS Summit | US Elections | Cyclone Dana | Middle-East Conflict |
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Netanyahu Speaks With Trump, Mike Johnson After Drone Attack; US 'Reiterates Commitment'

Published 08:03 IST, October 20th 2024

Netanyahu Speaks With Trump, Mike Johnson After Drone Attack; US 'Reiterates Commitment'

The Israeli PM also spoke with US House Speaker Mike Johnson who reiterated US's support to Israel "to help counter Iran and its terrorist proxies. "

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Benjamin Netanyahu
Netanyahu Speaks With Trump, Mike Johnson After Drone Attack; US 'Reiterates Commitment' | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

08:03 IST, October 20th 2024