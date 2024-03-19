×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 20:06 IST

Netanyahu Tells Biden Rafah Invasion Necessary to Topple Hamas: ‘We Have Argument with Americans’

"I made it clear to the president in our conversation, in the clearest way, that we are determined to complete elimination of these battalions," Netanyahu said.

Reported by: Digital Desk
israel biden hamas ceasefire gaza
Gaza civilians, Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Hamas and US President Joe Biden. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that he told U.S. President Joe Biden that a ground invasion of Rafah is necessary to topple Hamas.

"I made it clear to the president in our conversation, in the clearest way, that we are determined to complete the elimination of these battalions in Rafah. And there is no way to do it, other than the ground invasion," he said.

Netanyahu spoke at the Foreign and Security Committee at the Knesset. "We have an argument with the Americans about the need to enter Rafah. Not about the need to eliminate Hamas, the need to enter Rafah," Netanyahu added. The White House has been skeptical of Netanyahu’s plan to carry out an operation in the southern Gaza strip city of Rafah, where about 1.5 million displaced Palestinians are sheltering, as Israel looks to eliminate Hamas following the militant group’s deadly Oct. 7 attack.

Biden administration officials have warned that they would not support an operation in Rafah without the Israelis presenting a credible plan to ensure the safety of innocent Palestinian civilians. Israel has yet to present such a plan, according to White House officials.

Advertisement

The five-month war was triggered after Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel in a surprise attack, rampaging through communities, killing some 1,200 people — mostly civilians — and taking around 250 hostages. Israel responded with one of the deadliest and most destructive military campaigns in recent history. The war has killed over 31,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. Around 80% of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million have fled their homes, and a quarter of the population faces starvation.

 

(The Associated Press)

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 20:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

RCB new jersey

RCB's new jersey

3 minutes ago
Raj Thackeray met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Tuesday

MNS, BJP deal done?

3 minutes ago
China US

China warns US

4 minutes ago
ISRO to conduct second landing experiment of RLV

ISRO's Landing Experiment

9 minutes ago
IAF Carries Out Activation of Emergency Landing Strip On National Highway in Andhra Pradesh

IAF Emergency Landing

9 minutes ago
RCB unbox

Guard of honour

14 minutes ago
Thara Kalyan

Thara Loses Her Voice

16 minutes ago
Iranian girl gets engaged with Indian YouTuber in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad

Seema Haider

16 minutes ago
Konark

Places To Visit In Konark

17 minutes ago
Nvidia expands its AI offerings with new software for easier AI integration

Nvidia expands its AI

18 minutes ago
Section 144 Imposed in Lucknow Till March 18 | Check List of Restrictions

Section 144 in Lucknow

19 minutes ago
Congress appointed in-charges for 4 Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh

LS Polls LIVE Updates

19 minutes ago
Unilever ice cream spin-off

Unilever Ice Cream

20 minutes ago
Cricketer R Ashwin Lauds Sri Leela

R Ashwin Lauds Sreeleela

20 minutes ago
rupee and dollar

Rupee declines 13 paise

21 minutes ago
The deadline for income tax proof submission for the financial year 2023-2024 is March 31

Direct tax collection

21 minutes ago
Which States Are Heading for Assembly Elections in 2024 | Full List Here

Lok Sabha Polls 2024

23 minutes ago
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

5 NYAY, 25 Guarantee

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jailed AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP Today

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  2. Kriti Kharbanda Shares Glimpse Of Her 'Pehli Rasoi'

    Entertainment8 hours ago

  3. Viral Video: Fans Vandalise Thalapathy Vijay's Car In Kerala

    Entertainment11 hours ago

  4. IPL 2024 New Rules: Key changes to impact player, toss rules and wides

    Sports 11 hours ago

  5. 'I've Put Her to Sleep Forever': Man Kills Wife After Reaching Canada

    India News12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo