sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kolkata Horror | Nipah Virus | Israel-Hamas War | Trump Assassination Bid | Kejriwal Resignation |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • Netanyahu Warns Houthis of 'Heavy Price' After First Missile Attack on Central Israel

Published 06:48 IST, September 16th 2024

Netanyahu Warns Houthis of 'Heavy Price' After First Missile Attack on Central Israel

Israel's army said the surface-to-surface missile was intercepted by Israel's defense system, which hit and fragmented the target but did not destroy it.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Netanyahu will meet Trump at Mar-a-Lago
Netanyahu Warns Houthis of 'Heavy Price' After First Missile Attack on Central Israel | Image: PTI/file
  • Listen to this article
  • 6 min read
Advertisement

06:48 IST, September 16th 2024