Published 06:48 IST, September 16th 2024
Netanyahu Warns Houthis of 'Heavy Price' After First Missile Attack on Central Israel
Israel's army said the surface-to-surface missile was intercepted by Israel's defense system, which hit and fragmented the target but did not destroy it.
- World News
- 6 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Netanyahu Warns Houthis of 'Heavy Price' After First Missile Attack on Central Israel | Image: PTI/file
- Listen to this article
- 6 min read
Advertisement
06:48 IST, September 16th 2024