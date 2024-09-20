sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Tirupati Laddus Row | PM Modi's US Trip | Middle East Tensions | Kolkata Horror | Quad Summit |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • Netherlands Stabbing Attack: Man Shouting 'Allahu Akbar' Kills 1, Injures Another

Published 07:16 IST, September 20th 2024

Netherlands Stabbing Attack: Man Shouting 'Allahu Akbar' Kills 1, Injures Another

The leading daily reported that a man attacked people at random with two knives while shouting Allahu Akbar, the Arabic phrase meaning God is great.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
1 Person Killed, Another Seriously Wounded in Stabbing Attack in Rotterdam
1 Person Killed, Another Seriously Wounded in Stabbing Attack in Rotterdam | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

07:16 IST, September 20th 2024