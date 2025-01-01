New Orleans Car Attack Suspect Killed In Firefighting With Police

Emergency services attend the scene after a vehicle drove into a crowd on New Orleans' Canal and Bourbon Street, Wednesday Jan. 1. | Image: AP

New Orleans: The suspect in New Orleans crash and shooting is dead after firefight with police, AP reported on Wednesday quoting law enforcement officials. At least 12 people were killed and 30 others were injured after a vehicle crashed into crowds on Bourbon Street in New Orleans in the early hours of Wednesday (today). The incident occurred during New Year 's Eve celebrations near New Orleans historic centre, French Quarter.

Crowds had gathered to attend an open-air concert and New Year's countdown, with restaurants offering special deals and performances.

Many of the celebrations had been aimed at college football fans who were coming to the city for the Allstate Sugar Bowl, scheduled to take place on Wednesday (US Local time), including a parade that had taken place Tuesday. The Sugar Bowl is an annual college football game that draws fans from all over the US, with the University of Georgia taking on Notre Dame.

The New Orleans Police Department had said it would be staffed "at 100 per cent" during the festivities, adding it had 300 additional officers assisting from partner law enforcement agencies.

It would also work with local, state and federal partners to provide security coverage citywide, the police statement said, adding that they would deploy “a strong presence of marked and unmarked police vehicles, as well as officers on foot, bike, and horseback.”