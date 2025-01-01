Published 17:48 IST, January 1st 2025
What We Know About New Orleans Car Attack On New Year Day Which Killed 10
A pickup truck rammed into the crowd on New Year's day as people were celebrating in New Orleans. Multiple casualties have been reported.
Pickup truck rams into crowd in New Orleans, US | Image: Social Media, X
New Orleans Car Attack: Several people have been killed and many more are injured after a car rammed into the crowd in New Orleans in United States on New Year ’s day. The incident has surfaced just days after Germany Christmas market attack when a car moved down several people, killing at least 5 and injuring over 200.
New Orleans car attack | What we know
- At least 12 people were killed after a car rammed into the crowd in New Orleans in US. The incident took place on New Year’s day when people were celebrating the occasion.
- Officials have said that the crowd was celebrating when the pickup truck drove into the people at the intersection of canal and bourbon street.
- Reports say that the police tried to fire at the truck driver after it rammed into the crowd.
- According to reports, a warning was also issued by the authorities of a similar attack during New Year’s celebration.
- The incident came toward the end of New Year’s celebrations in New Orleans and hours before the kickoff of the AllState Bowl, a college football quarterfinal held in the city's Caesars Superdome, with thousands expected to be in attendance.
New Orleans police earlier said they were responding to a mass casualty incident, including fatalities. NOLA Ready advised people to stay away from the area. It said the injured had been taken to five local hospitals.
With inputs from AP
Updated 18:22 IST, January 1st 2025