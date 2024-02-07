Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 21st, 2024 at 17:32 IST

New Zealand Ministers Embrace Ram Temple, Hail PM Modi For Ending 500-year-long wait

Ministers from New Zealand have extended their best wishes for the day as Ayodhya's Ram Temple is now a reality after a 500-year-long wait.

Digital Desk
ayodhya
New Zealand Ministers David Seymour and Melissa Lee. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The festival of Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya's Ram Temple has swept over not only India but the entire world. Just a day ahead of the consecration ceremony on January 22, Ministers from New Zealand have extended their best wishes for the day as the Ram Temple is now a reality after a 500-year-long wait.

"I wish the Indian diaspora around the world for the celebration of the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Congratulations to PM Modi and the people of Bharat on the inauguration of Ram Mandir after 500 years," New Zealand Minister for Ethnic Communities, Melissa Lee said per ANI.

#WATCH | On Pran Pratishtha ceremony, New Zealand Minister for Ethnic Communities, Melissa Lee says "I wish the Indian diaspora around the world for the celebration of the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Congratulations to PM Modi and the people of Bharat on the… pic.twitter.com/zAGR9vSHuH

— ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2024

"Ram Mandir is the result of PM Narendra Modi's work. He has been elected so many times as the Prime Minister. It shows his desire to take India forward and grow the economy. PM Modi is respected around the world and he does very good for the people of India," she further said.

Apart from Lee, Minister for Regulation of New Zealand, David Seymour also embraced the Ram wave and hailed PM Modi's leadership while wishing him the best for the journey ahead.

"Jai Shree Ram...I want to congratulate everyone in India including PM Modi for his leadership that has made this construction possible after 500 years, ready to last another 1000 years," Seymour said.

#WATCH | On Pran Pratishtha ceremony, New Zealand Minister for Regulation, David Seymour says "Jai Shree Ram...I want to congratulate everyone in India including PM Modi for his leadership that has made this construction (Ram Temple) possible after 500 years, ready to last… pic.twitter.com/hRPE3cANzn

— ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2024

"I wish PM Modi courage and wisdom as he helps over a billion people in India navigate the challenges of the world today. I hope that he will have strength and faith. I'd be delighted to visit the Ram Temple," he further said.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony will start at 12:05 pm till 12:55 pm and will be led by PM Modi under guidance of a team of priests headed by Lakshmikant Dixit.

As many as 4,000 priests will take part in the ceremony along with 7,000 guests which includes renowned personalities from multiple fields including sports, business, cinema and politics.  
 

Published January 21st, 2024 at 16:57 IST

