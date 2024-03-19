×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated May 14th, 2022 at 07:37 IST

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern tests positive for COVID, cancels US tour

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern has tested positive for COVID-19, her office stated on Sunday. The leader is currently experiencing moderate symptoms.

Reported by: Riya Baibhawi
New Zealand
Image: PTI/Pixabay | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern has tested positive for COVID-19, her office stated on Sunday. The leader, who had received global accolades for her coronavirus curtailing strategies in the world, contracted the respiratory infection with moderate symptoms. Ardern’s office stated that the 41-year-old leader had been experiencing symptoms since last Friday when she tested a weak positive on a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT). A day later, she finally came out with a clear positive. 

It is pertinent to note that Ardern was poised to travel to the US later this month for a trade-focused trip. According to the office, the trip has been nixed as of now. In addendum, she would also be absent from the parliament on Monday during the presentation of her administration’s Emissions Reduction Plan as well as the budget on Thursday. 

In isolation till May 21 

"As a result (of COVID) the Prime Minister will be required to isolate until the morning of Saturday 21 May. She will not be in Parliament this week for the release of the Government’s Emissions Reduction Plan this coming Monday or for the Budget on Thursday. Travel arrangements for her trade mission to the United States are unaffected at this stage,' her office said in a statement. Ardern had already been in isolation since Sunday 8 May when her partner Clarke Gayford tested positive.

Just last month, New Zealand reopened its tourist hotspots after two years of closure. Ardern had said the move would boost the economy. "Closing our border was one of the first actions we took to stop COVID-19 over two years ago, and its reopening will spur our economic recovery throughout the remainder of the year," she said. 

According to the new plan, tourists from Australia will be able to visit from April 12 and tourists from other visa-waiver countries can visit from May 1. Tourists from non-waiver countries including India and China will need to wait longer unless they already have valid visitor visas. Tourists must be vaccinated and tested negative for the virus before leaving their home country and again after arriving in New Zealand.

(Image: PTI/Pixabay)

Advertisement

Published May 14th, 2022 at 07:37 IST

Budget

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Nvidia China chip launch

Nvidia AI integration

a few seconds ago
Sonia Gandhi with Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra and Robert Vadra

Gandhis Deserting Amethi,

a minute ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

Pleas Against CAA Move

3 minutes ago
What Are Sheet Masks? Know Its Uses And Benefits

What Are Sheet Masks?

3 minutes ago
Priyanka Chopra

PeeCee-Nick's Dubai Album

4 minutes ago
Nvidia

Nvidia widens partnership

9 minutes ago
Shoojit Sircar

Shoojit's Next Film

10 minutes ago
Maharashtra Congress 

Maharashtra Congress

11 minutes ago
Exam results

BSEB Result Websites

11 minutes ago
Tej Pratap Yadav

पशुपति पारस पर तेज प्रताप

13 minutes ago
IPL Franchise Gujarat Titans

GT IPL 2024 SWOT Analysis

13 minutes ago
Fire broke out in shoe factory in Agra

Kohima Fire

14 minutes ago
Floyd Mayweather

Floyd offers prayers

15 minutes ago
BRS

K Kavitha Withdraws Plea

16 minutes ago
Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi

Luis Suarez vs Messi

17 minutes ago
Bengaluru Protest

India News LIVE

17 minutes ago
Unilever ice cream spin-off

Unilever ice cream

20 minutes ago
Adani

JPMorgan on Adani Group

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. UP Cop Shoots Govt Teacher Dead in Muzaffarnagar After Altercation

    India News12 hours ago

  2. 'Illogical': Chavan On Rahul Gandhi's 'Weeping Senior Leader' Remark

    India News13 hours ago

  3. Karnataka: Rs 1.72 Lakh Cash Seized in Bagalkote

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago

  4. Inside Pankaj Tripathi's Lavish Mumbai Residence

    Web Stories15 hours ago

  5. Beautiful Skin The Korean Way: Grooming Tips

    Web Stories16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo