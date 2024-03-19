Advertisement

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern has tested positive for COVID-19, her office stated on Sunday. The leader, who had received global accolades for her coronavirus curtailing strategies in the world, contracted the respiratory infection with moderate symptoms. Ardern’s office stated that the 41-year-old leader had been experiencing symptoms since last Friday when she tested a weak positive on a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT). A day later, she finally came out with a clear positive.

It is pertinent to note that Ardern was poised to travel to the US later this month for a trade-focused trip. According to the office, the trip has been nixed as of now. In addendum, she would also be absent from the parliament on Monday during the presentation of her administration’s Emissions Reduction Plan as well as the budget on Thursday.

In isolation till May 21

"As a result (of COVID) the Prime Minister will be required to isolate until the morning of Saturday 21 May. She will not be in Parliament this week for the release of the Government’s Emissions Reduction Plan this coming Monday or for the Budget on Thursday. Travel arrangements for her trade mission to the United States are unaffected at this stage,' her office said in a statement. Ardern had already been in isolation since Sunday 8 May when her partner Clarke Gayford tested positive.

Just last month, New Zealand reopened its tourist hotspots after two years of closure. Ardern had said the move would boost the economy. "Closing our border was one of the first actions we took to stop COVID-19 over two years ago, and its reopening will spur our economic recovery throughout the remainder of the year," she said.

According to the new plan, tourists from Australia will be able to visit from April 12 and tourists from other visa-waiver countries can visit from May 1. Tourists from non-waiver countries including India and China will need to wait longer unless they already have valid visitor visas. Tourists must be vaccinated and tested negative for the virus before leaving their home country and again after arriving in New Zealand.

