Published 17:09 IST, October 1st 2024
Nigeria’s Independence Anniversary is Marked by Protests and Frustration Over Economic Hardship
Nigerians on Tuesday staged protests against economic hardship as the West African nation marked its 64th independence anniversary with its president calling for patience. Police fired tear gas to disperse some of the protesters, resulting in clashes.
