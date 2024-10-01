sb.scorecardresearch
  • Nigeria’s Independence Anniversary is Marked by Protests and Frustration Over Economic Hardship

Published 17:09 IST, October 1st 2024

Nigeria’s Independence Anniversary is Marked by Protests and Frustration Over Economic Hardship

Nigerians on Tuesday staged protests against economic hardship as the West African nation marked its 64th independence anniversary with its president calling for patience. Police fired tear gas to disperse some of the protesters, resulting in clashes.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Representative image.
Representative image. | Image: AP
