Nijjar Killing Row: 3 'Hit Squad' Members Arrested, Here's What Canadian Police Said |10 Points

New Delhi: Three members of alleged ‘hit squad’ have been arrested by the Canadian police in connection with the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, months after a diplomatic wildfire ignited following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleging India’s link in the case.

Canadian police released the pictures of arrested accused

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) chief, was gunned down by unknown assailants outside a shrine in Canada's Surrey last year.

Here is Canada police said on Nijjar murder suspects:

The suspects have been identified as Karanpreet Singh (28), Kamalpreet Singh (22) and Karan Brar (22), police said.

Cops are probing if the trio has any ties to the "Indian government".

Police said they would further intensify the murder probe as there can be a possibility of more people involved in the killing.

“This investigation does not end here. We are aware that others may have played a role in this homicide and we remain dedicated to finding and arresting each one of these individuals,” media reports quoted a cop as saying.

The Canadian police alleged that the suspects, who were arrested in Edmonton in Alberta, are Indian nationals.

The three suspects were living in Canada on non-permanent resident permits.

The Canadian police said they were in touch with their Indian counterparts in regard to the matter.

Charges including first-degree murder and conspiracy have been slapped the three alleged assailants.

Police said there are separate and distinct investigations ongoing into these matters.

These efforts include probing links to the government of India, they said.

In 2020, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) of India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist. Following Trudeau’s allegation, the Indian government had refuted the claims and called it baseless. This debate triggered a diplomatic row between the two countries. Tensions continue to prevail between the two nations but have somewhat eased since. Meanwhile, India has maintained that Canada never provided any concrete evidence on Nijjar's killing.

