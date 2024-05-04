Advertisement

New Delhi: As the India-Canada diplomatic faceoff continues, the Canadian police have arrested three Indian nationals for allegedly killing Hardeep Singh Nijjar, an India-designated terrorist. The arrest also indicates the absence of involvement of India behind the killing of Khalistani separatist. It is to be noted that Nijjar was shot down by unknown assailants outside a gurdwara in Surrey in Canada’s British Columbia province last year.

Following the death of Nijjar, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had blamed India to be involved in the killing, turning the diplomatic relations between the two nations sour as India called the allegations baseless.

Advertisement

Even after months of bogus ‘India link’, Trudeau has failed to furnish any concrete evidence against India.

Meanwhile, Canadian politician Jagmeet Singh has accused India of hiring these assassins to kill Nijjar. Demanding justice for Nijjar, Jagmeet Singh, the Leader of Canada's New Democratic Party said that any Indian agent involved in the murder must be exposed and met with the full force of Canadian law.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Singh wrote, “The Indian government hired assassins to murder a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil - at a place of worship. Today 3 arrests were made. Let me be clear - any Indian agent or state actor that ordered, planned or carried out this murder must be exposed and met with the full force of Canadian law. For Canada, democracy and free speech - there must be Justice for Hardeep Singh Nijjar(sic).”

Jagmeet Singh's NDP has supported the Liberal minority government led by Justin Trudeau in exchange for support on some key bills.

Advertisement

‘Desperate Attempt by Trudeau to Engage India’

While speaking exclusively to Republic Media, activist Hardeep Singh Sikka said,” There is a desperate attempt by Trudeau to engage India in the matter and show India in a negative light and there is a reason for it as he has no choice. He is living on Khalistani funds. There is a free flow of drugs and money from India gurdwara in hawala to Canadian gurdwaras in hawala, where both the money becomes white."

Advertisement

"Check the biodata of the arrested accused and find out whether they took the asylum on Khalistani ground and who is trying to pump money into them. What is the reason that Canada is desperate to name India without giving any proof, without allowing us to participate in that. Khalistani can never be Sikhs and Sikhs can never be Khalistani,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Canadian police have released the images of the arrested accused.

Advertisement

Canada's Conservative Party Issues Statement

Interestingly, the Conservative Party, Opposition Party in Canada, has issued a statement on the arrest of suspects, saying any foreign interference, particularly the murder of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil, is unacceptable.

Advertisement

The statement read, “ The murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar is an extremely serious crime. Any foreign interference, particularly the murder of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil, is unacceptable. We are glad that there have finally been arrests that will bring some justice for Mr. Nijjar's family and community.”

“We wish the government was able to foil this plot and stop this murder from happening in the first place, as was the case in the United States. This only further demonstrates that the government must take further action to protect our country, including by immediately implementing a foreign influence registry. Conservatives will continue to fight any foreign interference, from any country, and put an end to any attempts by foreign governments to target our country and our people,” the statement further read.