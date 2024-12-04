No-Confidence Vote Threatens to Topple French Government for First Time Since 1962

Paris: France's far-right and left-wing factions are set to unite on Wednesday in a historic no-confidence vote aimed at ousting Prime Minister Michel Barnier's government, triggered by budget disagreements.

If the motion passes, it would be the first time in over 60 years that a French government has been ousted in this manner.

President Emmanuel Macron affirmed he will complete his term until 2027, despite increasing opposition demands for his resignation amid the unrest. However, he will need to appoint a new prime minister for the second time this year, further altering France's political landscape following his party's setbacks in July's legislative elections.

No-Confidence motion due to austerity budget

The political drama comes as Macron, currently on a presidential visit to Saudi Arabia, dismissed the threat of a government collapse, according to media reports Tuesday, saying discussions about his potential removal from office were “make-believe politics.” “I'm here because I've been elected twice by the French people,” Macron said. He was also reported as saying: “We must not scare people with such things. We have a strong economy,” Macron said.

The no-confidence motion rose from fierce opposition to Barnier's proposed budget. The National Assembly, France's lower house of parliament, is deeply fractured, with no single party holding a majority.

It comprises three major blocs: Macron's centrist allies, the left-wing coalition New Popular Front, and the far-right National Rally (RN). Both opposition blocs, typically at odds, are uniting against Barnier, accusing him of imposing austerity measures and failing to address citizens' needs.

On Tuesday morning, National Rally leader Jordan Bardella — whose party's goodwill was crucial to keeping Barnier in power — confirmed support for the motion, calling the budget “flawed and harmful" to the French people. Left-wing leaders have echoed similar criticisms, demanding more robust social spending.

The National Assembly said the no-confidence motion requires at least 288 of 574 votes to pass. The left and the far right count over 330 lawmakers — yet some may abstain from voting.

What if government topples?

If Barnier's government falls, Macron must appoint a new prime minister, but the fragmented parliament remains unchanged. No new legislative elections can be held until at least July, creating a potential stalemate for policymakers.

While France is not at risk of a US-style government shutdown, political instability could spook financial markets. Barnier even warned of “ a big storm and very serious turbulence on the financial markets,” if his budget bill were to be rejected by the French Parliament.

France is under pressure from the European Union to reduce its colossal debt. The country's deficit is estimated to reach 6 per cent of gross domestic product this year and analysts say it could rise to 7 per cent next year without drastic adjustments. The political instability could push up French interest rates, digging the debt even further.