Layoff News: After Amazon, Meta, Google and other tech companies, YouTube has reportedly decided to sack at least 100 employees from its creator management and operations teams. Mary Ellen Coe, YouTube's Chief Business Officer, announced the layoffs in an internal staff memo. Coe said that these changes are intended to streamline YouTube’s business. Sacked employees will have a chance to apply for other roles at YouTube.

“As we have seen the past few years, our creator base is broadening and diversifying, from our most experienced creators to a new generation of casual creators posting on YouTube for the first time. Gen AI tools will further fuel new forms of creativity and bring even more creators to the platform. Our subscription businesses have momentum, powered by partnerships with music, sports, and media companies”, Coe wrote.

“As the business evolves, we have an even greater need to ensure we’re running the business effectively and meeting the needs of all of our users. It was not clear if they were guaranteed new positions within the company. Each one of you has been a valued and meaningful part of our team, and we’ll be here to support you as you consider next steps”, she added.

On the other hand, Google CEO Sundar Pichai has informed its employees to expect more job cuts this year. In an internal memo, Pichai said, "We have ambitious goals and will be investing in our big priorities this year. The reality is that to create the capacity for this investment, we have to make tough choices".

Furthermore, he asserted that these role eliminations will not be on the same scale as last year’s reductions, and not all of the teams will be affected by this. “But I know it’s very difficult to see colleagues and teams impacted,” he added.