Abu Dhabi – The first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi which was inaugurated on February 14, opened its gates to the general public on March 1. After concluding the ‘Festival of Harmony’, which saw a significant turnout of pre-registered visitors, the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir was opened for the people of all faiths and religions. The temple is located on the sprawling 27-acre plot in Abu Mureikhah, situated near Al Rahba along the Dubai-Abu Dhabi Sheikh Zayed Highway and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi during his visit to the United Arab Emirates, last month.

After opening the doors of the temple, the official website of the historic mandir shared detailed guidelines for visitors, which included what to wear and how to conduct themselves within the temple premises. According to the Khaleej Times, the temple authorities noted that some things need to be kept in mind when one is planning to visit the temple. Here are some of the criteria that were mentioned by the temple authorities. Some of these measures are as follows:

Things to keep in mind while visiting the BAPS temple

Modest Attire – The temple authorities on their official website urged the visitors to wear modest attire while visiting the historic mandir. “Cover the area of the body between the neck, the elbow, and the ankles. Caps, t-shirts, and other clothing articles with offensive designs are not allowed. Do not wear translucent or tight-fitting clothing. Avoid clothing articles and accessories that make distracting noises or reflections," the guidelines stated. No pets allowed – The visitors are also requested to not bring their pets as no animals are allowed to enter the temple premises. No outside food or beverages – The visitors are also requested to not bring outside food and beverages within the temple complex. The mandir authorities assured that “Sattvic” food will be available on the site. No Drones – For security reasons, the authorities have also strictly prohibited to use or bring drones within the temple premises unless prior approvals have been obtained from local authorities and have been communicated timely. No weapons and sharp objects – The temple administration made it clear that entry points are equipped with X-ray scanners and metal detectors to detect and prohibit dangerous objects such as knives, lighters, and matchboxes. BAPS Mandir is a Smoke-free zone – Smoking, vaping, and the use of tobacco products are strictly prohibited throughout the 27-acre facility, including parking areas. No Alcohol – Similarly, Consumption of alcohol is also prohibited within the temple vicinity. Remove Shoes – Just like any other Hindu temple around the world, people who are visiting the BAPS temple are required to remove their shoes before they enter the temple. The authorities have made designated areas where the shoes can be stored. Not only this, special temperature-controlled tiles are installed for barefoot walking. Limited mobile phone usage – While the use of mobile phones and clicking pictures are allowed around the exterior of the temple, they are strictly prohibited within the temple. No calls, selfies, or photography are allowed inside the temple premises. Wheelchair accessibility – It is important to note that the temple authority has facilities to accommodate wheelchair-bound visitors. Priority access and special services will be provided to wheelchair-bound people at entry gates. Keep Silence – Visitors are also requested to observe silence to preserve the spiritual atmosphere inside the temple, especially during ongoing rituals. Don't touch the artworks – The visitors are also requested to not touch delicate stone carvings ornamentation, paintings, or any sort of artwork. No Vandalism – Writing or drawing inside and outside the temple walls are also not allowed.

About the BAPS Mandir

The land for the grand temple was donated by the UAE government which reflects the Middle Eastern nation's strong ties with India. The mandir has been built by the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Swaminarayan Sanstha on a 27-acre site in Abu Mureikhah, near Al Rahba off the Dubai-Abu Dhabi Sheikh Zayed Highway, at a cost of around Rs 700 crore. The majestic structure comprises 18 lakh bricks and 1.8 lakh cubic metres of sandstone sourced directly from Rajasthan and has been made in the Nagara style of architecture. The temple also comprises seven spires representing the seven Emirates of the UAE, carvings of camels, and the national bird falcon, giving adequate representation to the host country. “The seven spires have idols of deities, including Lord Ram, Lord Shiv, Lord Jagannath, Lord Krishna, Lord Swaminarayan (considered a reincarnation of Lord Krishna), Tirupati Balaji and Lord Ayappa. The seven ‘shikhars’ represent the seven Emirates of the UAE,” Swami Brahmaviharidas, head of international relations for BAPS, had told PTI.