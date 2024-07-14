sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:59 IST, July 14th 2024

'No Place in America for Violence,' Biden After Assassination Attempt on Trump

US President Joe Biden on Saturday condemned the life-threatening attack on his Republican rival and predecessor Donald Trump and said “there is no place for this kind of violence in America”.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
07:10 IST, July 14th 2024