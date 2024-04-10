×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 21:41 IST

'No Plan at This Stage...': French Minister Tones Down Stance on Israel Sanctions

During an interaction with the press earlier this week, FM Sejourne had indicated that France could sanction Israel to increase aid flow into Gaza.

Reported by: Digital Desk
French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne.
French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Paris: After initially indicating that France may sanction Israel in order to pressure its leadership into allowing more aid into Gaza during the ongoing conflict, French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne told the National Assembly that there are no plans, thus far, for general sanctions against Israel, Reuters reported. 

On Tuesday, Sejourne was quoted by France 24 and RFI Radio as saying that “There must be levers of influence and there are multiple levers, going up to sanctions to let humanitarian aid cross check points.”

Advertisement

For context, France, like several other nations, is presently urging Israel to allow more aid past checkpoints into the embattled Gaza enclave. While Israel recently said that it is now allowing aid to move more quickly and plentifully into Gaza, its claims have been disputed by the UN which says that many of the aid trucks entering Gaza are only half full due to Israeli inspections. 

Last month, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell went so far as to allege that Israel is “provoking famine” in the enclave. 

Advertisement

Coming back to the potential French sanctions against Israel, Sejourne had been quoted on Tuesday as saying that "France was one of the first countries to propose European Union sanctions on Israeli settlers who are committing acts of violence in the West Bank. We will continue if needed to obtain the opening of humanitarian aid."  

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 21:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

UPI

PM Modi digital way

4 minutes ago
RR vs GT

IPL 2024, RR vs GT Live

5 minutes ago
pm modi

PM Modi to Newsweek

6 minutes ago
BJP

BJP's 370 Target

7 minutes ago
Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Heeramandi

Heeramandi Making Process

8 minutes ago
Dibakar Banerjee

Dibakar On Film Choices

8 minutes ago
Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles

Louis On Dating Harry

8 minutes ago
pm modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

11 minutes ago
French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne.

No Israel Sanctions Yet

17 minutes ago
"Kawasi Lakhma Jiditor, Narendra Modi Dholator (Kawasi Lakhma will win, Narendra Modi will die)”, a part of the video shows Kawasi Lakhma as saying.

Cong Stokes Controversy

17 minutes ago
Kiren Rijiju's remarks come just hours after Digvijay Singh played down Katchatheevu's significance while stressing that Katchatheevu island is “uninhabited”.

Rijiju Tears Into Cong

20 minutes ago
More Resignation on Cards: Is Aam Aadmi Party on Verge of Collapse Amid Liquorgate?

AAP on Verge of Collapse

25 minutes ago
us dollars

Tech FOMO prices

an hour ago
Zoho

Zoho's new venture

an hour ago
Drone

ICMR Big Feat

an hour ago
Rajasthan: Seeking Revenge for his Wife's Molestation, Man Kills Uncle After Waiting for 22 Years

Nephew Arrested

an hour ago
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Hamas Sons Dead

an hour ago
OnePlus 12

Retailers vs OnePlus

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Anil Reveals Wife Sunita Paid Bills When He Didn't Have Enough Money

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  2. Sanjay Tandon In, Kirron Kher Out: 5 Things About BJP's Chandigarh Pick

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  3. Klaasen's CRAZY stumping of Shikhar on Bhuvi's 140km delivery stuns all

    Sports 9 hours ago

  4. Congress To Support Asaduddin Owaisi in Hyderabad, BJP's Latha Responds

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  5. 'Digvijaya Singh Will Be Sent to Pakistan': BJP MLA Triggers Row

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo