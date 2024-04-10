'No Plan at This Stage...': French Minister Tones Down Stance on Israel Sanctions

Advertisement

Paris: After initially indicating that France may sanction Israel in order to pressure its leadership into allowing more aid into Gaza during the ongoing conflict, French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne told the National Assembly that there are no plans, thus far, for general sanctions against Israel, Reuters reported.

On Tuesday, Sejourne was quoted by France 24 and RFI Radio as saying that “There must be levers of influence and there are multiple levers, going up to sanctions to let humanitarian aid cross check points.”

For context, France, like several other nations, is presently urging Israel to allow more aid past checkpoints into the embattled Gaza enclave. While Israel recently said that it is now allowing aid to move more quickly and plentifully into Gaza, its claims have been disputed by the UN which says that many of the aid trucks entering Gaza are only half full due to Israeli inspections.

Last month, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell went so far as to allege that Israel is “provoking famine” in the enclave.

Coming back to the potential French sanctions against Israel, Sejourne had been quoted on Tuesday as saying that "France was one of the first countries to propose European Union sanctions on Israeli settlers who are committing acts of violence in the West Bank. We will continue if needed to obtain the opening of humanitarian aid."